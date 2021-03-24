LINE

Xi in east China's Fuzhou for inspection

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Wednesday inspected the city of Fuzhou during his trip to east China's Fujian Province.

Xi visited Fudao, a 19-km-long pedestrian walkway, the historical and cultural block of Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys) and RICOM, an optical lens company.

He learned about local efforts in urban planning and development and the protection of historical and cultural blocks, as well as corporate innovation and development.

