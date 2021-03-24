LINE

AstraZeneca may have used 'outdated information' from vaccine trial: U.S. health agency

2021-03-24
Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine may have used "outdated information," a U.S. health agency said earlier Tuesday.

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the trial was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, said a statement of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

"The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," said the statement.

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in the trials conducted in the United States and some South American countries.

The placebo-controlled trial began in August 2020, involving 32,449 adult volunteer participants enrolled across 88 sites in the United States, Chile and Peru.

