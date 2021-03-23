Does Xinjiang prohibit Muslims from fasting?

Rumor: Xinjiang prohibits Muslims from fasting.

Fact:

Fasting and Eid-al-Fitr are religious activities of Muslims of all ethnic groups, which are carried out in full accordance with their personal wishes, protected by law, and have never been interfered by anyone.

Fasting is one of the five requirements for Muslims. During Ramadan, Muslims of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang observe the Islamic requirement of fasting from dawn to dusk.

"My mother and my wife fast every year during Ramadan, and my wife prepares meals for us every day," said Taxtimur Kader, the imam of Peace Mosque of Shayibake district in Urumqi city.

"During Ramadan, Muslims around Peace Mosque offer prayers five times a day. Some come to the mosque, and others do it at their own homes. They perform tarawih prayers at the mosque after the night prayer," said Taxtimur Kader.

"For the convenience of Muslims, the mosque also provides tea, naan bread, fruits and other food for fasting people. During the Ramadan in 2020, the government arranged medical workers to provide medical services and epidemic prevention materials for the mosque, and our daily religious activities were held as usual."

People of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are permitted to enjoy a day off on Eid-al-Fitr. The government guarantees the market supply of various household goods at reasonable price.

Every family usually cooks sanzi (a flour-made pastry), fried cakes and other delicious food to treat relatives and friends who visit them. On the day of Eid, Muslims go to mosques to pray and celebrate the festival. After the prayers, people usually visit the elders, neighbors and friends to celebrate the festival, extending greetings and good wishes to each other. The festival atmosphere is very strong and lively.

Some Western media claim that Xinjiang prohibits Muslims from fasting. This is sheer slander and smear. According to the the Quran, the holy book of Islam, "You will know to whom will come a punishment that will shame him, and who is a liar (11:93)".

These rumors spread by Western media are totally fabricated out of thin air to confound the right and wrong. Their sinister purpose is to stir up the dissensions among ethnic groups in Xinjiang and deliberately create the antagonism between China and the Islamic countries. The evil act of stirring up enmity is extraordinarily despicable, said Taxtimur Kader.