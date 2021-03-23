CPC to promote exchanges with political parties worldwide upon centenary

The Communist Party of China (CPC) will hold a series of events promoting exchanges with foreign political parties as it celebrates its centenary this year, a CPC official said on Tuesday.

Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said at a press conference that as a political party that embraces opening-up, the CPC will carry out inter-party dialogues and exchanges at multiple levels and in various forms during its 100th anniversary to communicate with political parties worldwide and share governance experience.

The CPC is willing to work with political parties around the world to forge a new type of relations between political parties and build a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang said.