UN chief profoundly concerned over rising violence against Asians

1
2021-03-23 Xinhua

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his profound concern over the rise in violence against Asians and people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world has witnessed horrific deadly attacks, verbal and physical harassment, bullying in schools, workplace discrimination, incitement to hatred in the media and on social media platforms, and incendiary language by those in positions of power, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, in a statement.

In some countries, Asian women have been specifically targeted for attack, adding misogyny to the toxic mix of hatred. Thousands of incidents across the past year have perpetuated a centuries-long history of intolerance, stereotyping, scapegoating, exploitation and abuse, the statement said.

The secretary-general expressed his full support for the victims and families, and stood in solidarity with all those facing racism and other assaults on their human rights.

"This moment of challenge for all must be a time to uphold dignity for all," the UN chief said. 

