University releases research report on Xinjiang workers in Guangdong

2021-03-23

(ECNS) -- The Institute for Communication and Borderland Governance of Jinan University released a comprehensive research report on ethnic minority workers from Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region working in South China's Guangdong Province, on Tuesday.

Titled "'Forced Labor' or 'Pursuit of A Better Life'？ An investigation of Xinjiang minority workers' employment in Guangdong, China," the report shows the real situation of these workers, which is totally different from the "forced labor" lies spread by infamous anti-China pseudo-scholar Adrian Zenz in his report. 

The following is the full text:

"Forced Labor" or "Pursuit of A Better Life"？ An investigation of Xinjiang minority workers' employment in Guangdong, China

 

