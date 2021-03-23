LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

CPC to award July 1 Medal for first time

1
2021-03-23 13:05:41Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will award the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members for the first time as the CPC celebrates its centenary this year, said a CPC official Tuesday.

The July 1 Medal, established by the CPC Central Committee, is the highest honor in the Party, said Fu Xingguo, deputy head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, at a press conference.

In general, it will be granted every five years to celebrate major anniversaries of the founding of the CPC.

This year, the CPC Central Committee will hold a grand gathering to award the medal ahead of July 1, the birthday of the CPC, according to Fu.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.