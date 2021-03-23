CPC to award July 1 Medal for first time

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will award the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members for the first time as the CPC celebrates its centenary this year, said a CPC official Tuesday.

The July 1 Medal, established by the CPC Central Committee, is the highest honor in the Party, said Fu Xingguo, deputy head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, at a press conference.

In general, it will be granted every five years to celebrate major anniversaries of the founding of the CPC.

This year, the CPC Central Committee will hold a grand gathering to award the medal ahead of July 1, the birthday of the CPC, according to Fu.