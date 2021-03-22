4 more U.S. soldiers in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19

Four more U.S. soldiers in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said on Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that the four USFK service members were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between March 8 and 15.

Three of the service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on March 8 and March 15. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

One service member arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on an international commercial flight on March 15.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections reported in the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 798, according to Yonhap news agency.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 415 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 99,075. The daily caseload has stayed above 400 for six days.