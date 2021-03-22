Xi, Kuwaiti emir exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulations with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kuwait relations, and is willing to work with the Kuwaiti emir to take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship and deepen cooperation in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to bring benefits to the two countries and peoples.