7.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, tsunami warning lifted

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at 6:09 p.m. local time (0909 GMT), with its epicenter about 20 km off the Ojika Peninsula in Miyagi, and at the depth of 60 km.

The quake logged 5 upper in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

A tsunami advisory was initially issued for Miyagi Prefecture, with the government warning tsunami of up to 1 meter could hit parts of the prefecture's coastal areas. At around 7:30 p.m., the JMA lifted the tsunami warning.

According to the agency, there may be some changes in tidal levels, but there is no concern for damage from tsunami.

About an hour after the earthquake, there has been one report of an injury in Miyagi Prefecture, said a local fire department, adding that no structural damage has been reported so far.

Japan's nuclear regulator said there have been no reports of abnormalities at nuclear power plants in areas affected by the earthquake, while East Japan Railway Company said it partially suspended operation of the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train services.