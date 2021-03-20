CPC's governing status is red line: Chinese delegation

The governing status of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the security of China's socialist system should not be damaged, and that is a red line that should never be crossed, said the Chinese delegation here on Friday following a China-U.S. high-level strategic dialogue.

It is the choice of history and the Chinese people for the CPC to govern, stressed the delegation, adding that China's development cannot be achieved without the leadership of the CPC, which is a high consensus among the Chinese people and a general view of the international community.

Noting that the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the system that best fits China's conditions and the secret to China's development, the delegation pointed out that practice has proved that the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the right path, and China will continue to march forward on that broad road.

The two-day dialogue marked the first high-level contact between the two countries after Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, had a phone call on the eve of the Chinese lunar new year, and the first face-to-face talks between high-level officials of the two sides since Biden took office in January.