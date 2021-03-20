China, U.S. to establish joint working group on climate change: Chinese delegation

China and the United States have decided to establish a joint working group on climate change, said the Chinese delegation to the China-U.S. high-level strategic dialogue on Friday.

Both China and the United States have been committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field of climate change, according to the delegation.

The two sides also agreed that they, by building on the spirit of the telephone conversation between the two heads of state on Feb. 11, will maintain dialogue and communication, conduct mutually beneficial cooperation, avoid misunderstanding and misjudgment, as well as conflict and confrontation, so as to promote sound and steady development of China-U.S. relations, the delegation said.

Both sides share the hope of continuing such type of high-level strategic communication, the delegation noted.

At the two-day dialogue in the Alaskan city of Anchorage, which ended Friday, the United States has reiterated its adherence to the one-China policy on the Taiwan question, according to the delegation.

China and the United States, the delegation said, discussed reciprocal arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccination of each side's diplomats and consular officials.

It also said that the two sides will hold talks to facilitate activities of each other's diplomatic and consular missions and personnel, as well as on issues related to media reporters in the spirit of reciprocity and mutual benefit.

The two sides also discussed adjusting relevant travel and visa policies according to the epidemic situation, and gradually promoting the normalization of personnel exchanges between China and the United States.

Also at the dialogue, China and the United States discussed a series of topics, including economy and trade, military, law enforcement, culture and people-to-people interactions, health, cyber-security, climate change, the Iranian nuclear issue, Afghanistan, the Korean Peninsula issue, and Myanmar, the delegation said, adding that the two countries have agreed to maintain and enhance communication and coordination on them.

The two sides will enhance coordination and consultation in such multilateral mechanisms as the Group of 20 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, it added.