China to host COP15 meeting on biodiversity in October

2021-03-20 Xinhua

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China will hold the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) from Oct. 11 to 24, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Friday.

The meeting, to be held in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, will review the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework."

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," the COP15 is the first global conference convened by the United Nations on the topic of ecological civilization.

China will earnestly fulfill the obligations of host country, work hand in hand with the international community, and strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation to ensure the meeting is a complete success, the ministry said. 

