China-U.S. high-level strategic dialogue candid, constructive, helpful, says Yang Jiechi

2021-03-20 08:05:21Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The China-U.S. high-level strategic dialogue was candid, constructive and helpful, though there are still some important differences between the two sides, said Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese official, here on Friday.

China will firmly safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and China's development and growth is unstoppable, said Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.

The two sides should handle China-U.S relations in the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, so as to move forward the bilateral relationship on a sound and stable track.

