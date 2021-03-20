China hopes U.S. will meet China halfway, bringing bilateral ties back on track of sound, stable development: spokesperson

China on Friday expressed hope that the United States can meet China halfway, and bring bilateral relations back onto the track of sound and stable development.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to questions on the high-level strategic dialogue between China and the United States in Alaska.

Zhao said that by agreeing to hold this high-level strategic dialogue with the United States, China is taking an important step in acting on the spirit of the two heads of state's telephone conversation. "It was actually the two presidents' decision to have this meeting."

"We believe it can be a good opportunity to enhance communication, manage differences and expand cooperation," Zhao said. "It will help guide bilateral relations going forward. People in both countries and beyond all hope to see practical outcomes from this dialogue."

The Chinese delegation has come to Anchorage with full sincerity and a constructive attitude, Zhao said. "Alaska is the northernmost U.S. state. When the Chinese delegation arrived in Anchorage, their hearts were chilled by the biting cold as well as the reception by their American host."

"We hope the United States can meet China halfway, and following the spirit of the two heads of state's telephone conversation on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, focus on cooperation, manage differences and bring bilateral relations back onto the track of sound and stable development," Zhao said.

"We hope the U.S. side can understand clearly that China is firmly determined and resolved in safeguarding its core interests. The U.S. side should also see with crystal clarity our steadfast position that China's internal affairs allow no interference," the spokesperson said.