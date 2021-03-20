Chinese diplomat urges U.S., UK to address problems of racism, xenophobia violence

A senior Chinese diplomat on Friday urged the United States, the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, Canada and the relevant EU countries to "address serious problems of racism, racial discrimination and xenophobic violence at home."

Chen Xu, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), made the statement at the ongoing 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action (DDPA). We support African Group's view on mobilizing political will on the full and effective implementation of the DDPA," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, has exacerbated the existing structural inequalities and systemic racism and racial discrimination, which requires a global response.

The U.S. has said at this UN meeting that it would face up to its own problems of racism and racial discrimination. "We hope that the United States could turn its public statements into concrete actions," said the Chinese diplomat.

The U.S. should address, among other things, racism, racial discrimination and police brutality, prohibit the spread of racist and racial discrimination speech, crack down on discrimination and hate-driven violence against African and Asian Americans, and Muslims, protect the rights of ethnic minorities, commit itself to the international campaign against racism, and facilitate the implementation of the DDPA, Chen said.

"We urge the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the relevant EU countries to take steps likewise to address serious problems of racism, racial discrimination and xenophobic violence at home," he said.

China has always been firmly opposed to racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, hate speech and related intolerance, said the senior Chinese diplomat.

China also agrees to the recommendations of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, which call for "addressing the root causes of racism and inequality," Chen said.