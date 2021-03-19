LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China is the global driver of poverty alleviation: China Daily journalist

1
2021-03-19 17:17:47China Daily Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download

"There has never been a better time to be alive. This is largely thanks to China's progress and especially its poverty alleviation efforts, particularly in recent years," said Erik Nilsson, China Daily journalist and Chinese Government Friendship Award laureate, at the recent Vision China event that explored the theme, "the way forward after beating poverty".

"China has been the main driver of global poverty alleviation. This truly embodies the spirit of a community of a shared destiny for mankind. I expect China's development will continue to accelerate to advance virtually every dimension of human well-being, not only within China but also the world."

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.