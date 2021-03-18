China's top legislature strongly condemns U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials

A spokesperson for China's top legislature on Thursday strongly condemned the expanded sanctions announced by the U.S. Department of State on Chinese officials.

The U.S. move, made in response to a decision of the National People's Congress (NPC) on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is a gross interference in China's internal affairs, and is extremely "overbearing and despicable," said the spokesperson for the NPC Standing Committee.

The NPC firmly opposes and strongly condemns the sanctions, the spokesperson said in a statement.