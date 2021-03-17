LINE

More Taiwan compatriots on mainland to receive COVID-19 vaccines: spokesperson

2021-03-17 16:41:38Xinhua
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that relevant departments on the Chinese mainland are working on a policy to allow more Taiwan compatriots on the mainland to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a query about the inoculation plan for Taiwan compatriots on the mainland.

Since late December 2020, Taiwan compatriots on the mainland in nine key groups, such as those engaged in the handling of imported cold-chain products, have been included in the target population for free COVID-19 inoculations, which are based on the principles of voluntary application and informed consent, Zhu noted.

The upcoming vaccination policy will benefit other Taiwan compatriots on the mainland, Zhu added.

