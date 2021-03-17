Central authorities hold multiple events in Hong Kong to heed advice on improving electoral system

Central authorities held over 60 symposiums, made visits and arranged interviews in Hong Kong from Monday to Wednesday to solicit opinion from a wide range of sectors about implementing the decision of the National People's Congress (NPC) on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, and Zhang Yong, deputy head of the Commission for Legislative Affairs of the NPC Standing Committee attended the meetings and participated in the activities.

Due to the epidemic control requirements, the opinion collection was arranged in multiple small-scale sessions. More than 1,000 representatives from political, commercial, financial, professional and labor sectors, as well as the HKSAR government and social organizations, actively offered their suggestions.

The participants agreed that it is imperative and urgent to improve the electoral system of the HKSAR and remove related deficiencies and risks at the state level for the comprehensive implementation of the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle, for Hong Kong's political stability and security, for the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," and for Hong Kong's long-term stability.

The participants said that the establishment of an electoral system that reflects the actual situation in Hong Kong has broad representation and ensures balanced political participation through the reformation and greater empowerment of the Election Committee, which will help safeguard the constitutional order and overall and fundamental interests of the HKSAR, improve the efficiency of the administration, and maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

The representatives from various sectors in Hong Kong also gave specific suggestions on improving the electoral system and called for efforts to expedite the legislative process so that the new electoral system for the selection of the chief executive and the formation of the Legislative Council will come out at an early date.

When listening to the advice, the officials of the central authorities' departments said the central authorities remain unwavering in the determination to comprehensively and accurately implement the policies of "one country, two systems", "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong", and a high degree of autonomy.

It is the common responsibility of the relevant departments of the central authorities, the HKSAR government and legislature, and various sectors in Hong Kong to implement the NPC's decision which has the highest authority, the officials said.

Improving the electoral system of the HKSAR provides an institutional guarantee for "patriots administering Hong Kong" and also requires stronger capability and competence of the administration of the HKSAR, the officials said.

The central authorities' departments will comprehensively and objectively report the suggestions from Hong Kong to the NPC Standing Committee, the officials said.