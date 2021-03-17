Seven-year-old girl in Guizhou expert in stunts

(ECNS) -- Though young and short, seven-year-old Yang Zixuan is by no means inferior to adult male students when it comes to various difficult flips.

The little girl began to learn martial arts and fighting when she was 3. She was then suggested to learn integrated stunts with complex skills due to her excellent training behavior. She mastered basic stunt skills in only two months.



"It often takes other students a few days or a week or even half a month to learn a skill, but half an hour is enough for her. She learns very fast," said her coach Chen Daping.



"Chinese kung fu stars Li Lianjie and Li Xiaolong, mixed martial artist Zhang Weili and boxer Wang Hongxiang shine at fighting. I dream to be as good as them," said Yang.



Compared with martial arts and Taekwondo, stunt requires more skills, for example, good physical coordination and strong explosive strength.



She is very talented, hard-training and quick to take instructions, which is very rare, said her coach.



"She likes stunts so much, and I will support her. She never complaints though each training session is tiring," said Yang's mother.



Yang became popular on the Internet previously because of a video of doing flips. Followers on various short video platforms not only marveled at her stunts, but also were impressed by her easygoing personality and warm smile.



"I suffered injuries before. I got five stitches on my foot because something sharp cut it. I didn't cry. Martial arts practitioners should not be afraid of pain," she said.



As Yang is still young, she can't practice stunts of superior difficulty. However, whenever the coach teaches other students, she will standing by to observe and study.



"I would observe the coach after failing to do a flip. I want to be a world champion in martial arts, fighting and stunts and win honors for my country," said the girl.