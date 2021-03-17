LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

World's first group standard for face mask to inactivate viruses issued

1
2021-03-17 14:13:23Ecns.cn Editor : Ji Xiang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China Medical Pharmaceutical Material Association released a standard for the "Copper-containing Filter Half Mask", the world's first group standard for the face mask to filter and inactivate viruses.

It is a new type of mask mainly made of copper-containing non-woven fabric.

The group standard covers technical requirements, inspection methods, labeling and packaging, transportation and storage.

The main criteria includes a minimum filtration efficiency of no less than 95 percent for bacteria, 90 percent for particulate matter, and the loss of copper no more than 1 percent of the body's tolerable maximum intake.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.