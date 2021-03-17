World's first group standard for face mask to inactivate viruses issued

(ECNS) -- China Medical Pharmaceutical Material Association released a standard for the "Copper-containing Filter Half Mask", the world's first group standard for the face mask to filter and inactivate viruses.



It is a new type of mask mainly made of copper-containing non-woven fabric.



The group standard covers technical requirements, inspection methods, labeling and packaging, transportation and storage.



The main criteria includes a minimum filtration efficiency of no less than 95 percent for bacteria, 90 percent for particulate matter, and the loss of copper no more than 1 percent of the body's tolerable maximum intake.