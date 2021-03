China's retail sales grow 33.8 percent year-on-year in the first two months to 6973.7 billion yuan, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

China's fixed asset investment up 35% year-on-year in the first two months to 4,523.6 billion yuan, the Bureau said.

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 35.1 percent year-on-year in the first two months, the National Bureau of Statistics said.