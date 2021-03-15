Over half million sign in favor of HKSAR electoral changes

A Hong Kong resident shows members of the Legislative Council on Sunday her approval for the National People's Congress' decision to improve the electoral system in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. （ZHANG WEI/CHINA NEWS SERVICE）

A citywide signature campaign in Hong Kong garnered more than 509,000 signatures as of Sunday afternoon in support of the decision on improving the city's electoral system under "patriots administering Hong Kong".

The online and offline campaign was organized by a newly formed cross-sector alliance. It was held after a decision adopted by the National People's Congress on Thursday. The coalition also rolled out a series of publicity activities, promoting the need for and benefits of improving Hong Kong's electoral system.

In a blog post on Sunday, Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, who is among the half million local supporters, said the Hong Kong government will fully cooperate to improve Hong Kong's electoral system, including to amend the local legislation accordingly soon after the NPC Standing Committee amends the Basic Law's Annex I and Annex II, which concern methods of electing the chief executive and the formation of the Legislative Council.

In addition, the Hong Kong government will strive to promote an accurate understanding of the decision among the public, local and overseas media, and the international community, Cheung said.

Also having signed his name at a booth in Ngau Tau Kok, eastern Kowloon, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said he hoped that the improved electoral system would provide a stable and benign political environment for Hong Kong to focus more on economic and social development.

In a social media post, Education Secretary Kevin Yeung Yun-hung displayed his signature left at a booth hosted by the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers. He said that, with the concerted effort of the education sector to support the improvement of the electoral system and the promotion of national education, more talent with love for their motherland would be nurtured and contribute to the development of the city and the country.

At a signing booth in Wan Chai, a clerk surnamed Wong, who recalled the street violence around her during the social unrest in 2019, told China Daily that she hoped the city would avoid a repeat of what happened in the past and ensure the safety of ordinary residents once the electoral system is improved and ensure a patriots-led administration in the city.

Separately, Chim Shing, vice-president of the Hong Kong United Youth Association, said in a commentary that he was counting on the improved electoral system to be an inspiration to patriots who would carry out patriotic education in Hong Kong, including reforming local textbooks and curriculum design. Every participant in the education system, including officials, principals, and teachers, should clearly understand the meaning and spirit of "patriotism "and set an example for their students, he said.