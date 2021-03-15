LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Chinese military issues revised regulations on disciplinary inspection

1
2021-03-15 10:19:51Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The Central Military Commission has released a set of revised regulations regarding the work of the Communist Party of China disciplinary inspection commissions in the armed forces, which will take effect on April 1.

The implementation of the regulations will be of great significance to the reform of the military discipline inspection and supervision system, and the efforts to improve Party conduct, build Party integrity, and combat corruption within the armed forces, a statement on the issue of the regulations said Sunday.

The document gives priority to the Party's political building, while focusing on strengthening self-supervision of discipline inspection commissions to ensure their power is exercised in accordance with Party regulations and the law, the statement added.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.