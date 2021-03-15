LINE

Chinese mainland reports five new imported COVID-19 cases

Five new imported COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday on the Chinese mainland, with one each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Fujian, Guangdong and Shaanxi.

The total number of imported COVID-19 cases reached 5,146 as of Sunday, of whom 4,975 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 171 remained hospitalized, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Monday.

There was currently one suspected case by Sunday, who arrived from outside the mainland.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases. 

