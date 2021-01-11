Chinese PhD student shot dead in Chicago shootings

A Chinese student was confirmed among the three who were killed in a series of shootings that ran from South Chicago to North Chicago on Saturday.

Fan Yiran, a 30-year-old PhD student in a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics of the University of Chicago, was killed during a shootout, said an obituary for Fan published on the university's website.

The suspect, identified by Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, was shot dead during a shootout with Evanston police north of Chicago. No officers were injured.

Fan was believed to be shot by the suspect in the head while sitting in his vehicle.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.