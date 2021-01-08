Musk's praise of China objective: FM spokesperson

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday said that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent praise of China was objective.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing in response to reports that Musk had praised the Chinese government for being very responsive to its people's needs and happiness, suggesting it could be "better" than the US government in addressing such concerns.

Hua said any unbiased individual who wants to understand the real China objectively can draw real conclusions from China's development history over the past 100 years and the rapid changes that are currently taking place in the country.

"We also welcome more foreign friends to visit, travel to, study and work in China. Through close contact with the Chinese people, they can form real, multi-dimensional, comprehensive and correct impressions of China," she added.