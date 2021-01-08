LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Musk's praise of China objective: FM spokesperson

1
2021-01-08 18:57:38Xinhua Editor : Cheng Zizhuo ECNS App Download

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday said that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent praise of China was objective.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing in response to reports that Musk had praised the Chinese government for being very responsive to its people's needs and happiness, suggesting it could be "better" than the US government in addressing such concerns.

Hua said any unbiased individual who wants to understand the real China objectively can draw real conclusions from China's development history over the past 100 years and the rapid changes that are currently taking place in the country.

"We also welcome more foreign friends to visit, travel to, study and work in China. Through close contact with the Chinese people, they can form real, multi-dimensional, comprehensive and correct impressions of China," she added.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.