4 killed in shooting in U.S. Nevada

Four people were dead and one was wounded in a shooting involving police on Tuesday morning in Henderson, a city in the U.S. state of Nevada.

According to local newspaper Las Vegas Review-Journal, police received a 911 call about 11 a.m. local time (1900 GMT) from residents living in an apartment complex, reporting they heard gunfire and saw someone at a nearby doorway who appeared to have been shot.

Upon their arrival at the scene of the shooting, Henderson Police and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and a "possible suspect" in a nearby car.

Henderson Police Department Captain Jason Kuzik was quoted as saying that five people were "involved in this incident," and four died, including the "possible suspect" shot by police.

The condition of the injured remained unclear, the report said, adding that the police planned to release a statement later after investigation.

Henderson is located near Las Vegas, with over 300,000 residents.