Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases

2020-11-04 09:07:49Xinhua Editor : Li Yan
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland reported 15 new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,460, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, three each in Guangdong and Sichuan, two each in Inner Mongolia and Fujian and one in Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,136 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 324 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

