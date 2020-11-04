LINE

Online performances to celebrate China-Italy ties

2020-11-04 11:29:17Xinhua

Online performances will be held Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.

Renowned artists from the two countries will virtually come together to showcase a medley of performances, including a piano concert, dramatics and ballet dance.

Against the backdrop of the global fight against COVID-19, the two sides hope that the event will bring positivity into people's lives and convey wishes for a better future between China and Italy, the organizers said.

The performances will be streamed at online platforms of both countries starting 7:30 p.m Friday (Beijing Time), according to the organizers. 

