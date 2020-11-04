Chinese mainland reports 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authorities said Wednesday that they received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including two that were domestically-transmitted and 15 imported.

The two domestically-transmitted cases were asymptomatic cases from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that were re-categorized as confirmed cases, according to the National Health Commission and local health authority in Xinjiang.

One new suspected COVID-19 case, which was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the national commission said in its daily report.