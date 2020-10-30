Pompeo creating divisions between Chinese, American people, says association

Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries on Thursday accused United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of smearing people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between China and the U.S., and hoped farsighted people in the U.S. will resist such acts.

The association made the remarks in response to a recent statement by Pompeo that the U.S. will discontinue participation in the memorandum of understanding between the two governments concerning the establishment of the U.S.-China governors' forum to promote sub-national cooperation because the association has sought to influence U.S. state and local leaders.

Pompeo and his like never cared about people's livelihood, and their minds are full of outdated ideological prejudices and can only mislead the public by creating conflicts and lies, the association said in a statement.

Such a superpower is pitiful and pathetic, the statement added.

The MOU was proposed by the U.S. and signed by both countries, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the National Governors Association of the U.S. are responsible for the implementation of the MOU.

The forum, an important platform for institutional exchange at sub-national levels, has brought together five times sub-national governments from both countries.

The platform promoted bilateral cooperation on trade and investment, brought tangible benefits to both peoples and created jobs, the outcomes cannot be denied, the association said.

Pompeo underestimated and insulted the kindness, intelligence quotient, and wisdom of the U.S. people and exposed his incompetence, it said.

The association believes that farsighted people in the U.S. will clearly see and resist the "political virus" created by Pompeo and his like, further intensify friendly exchanges between the people from both countries and promote mutually beneficial local cooperation, it said.