Complete decoupling a lose-lose plan, says official

A complete economic "decoupling" between China and the United States is not realistic at all, and neither will it bring any benefit to either countries or the world, a senior official said on Friday.

Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the Office of Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, told a news conference of the CPC Central Committee, that the economic links between China and the US, the world's two largest economies, is determined by the highly complementary nature of respective economic structures and the openness of global economy.

"In fact, those who truly want a 'decoupling' only represent a minor minority, and those who pursues cooperation are the overwhelming majority," he said.

He noted that China-US trade volume was up by 16 percent year-on-year in the third quarter even with global trade hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He called upon both sides to continue to uphold banners of peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes and resolutely safeguard multilateralism.

"We must always stand at the right side of history and proactively create an enabling international environment," he said.