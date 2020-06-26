Attacks on China's Xinjiang policy expose West's ulterior motives disguised in human rights : Cuban diplomat

The attacks on China on the Xinjiang-related issues by some Western countries have nothing to do with human rights or ethnic issues, but rather cover-ups for their ulterior political motives, a senior Cuban diplomat has said.

In a written interview with Xinhua on Monday, Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, Cuba's Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva (UNOG), said that he saw with his own eyes the achievements China has achieved in Xinjiang along with other diplomats from the accredited diplomatic corps in Geneva when they visited Xinjiang last year.

"Unfortunately, the subject of human rights is being used with ulterior motives, double standards and crude manipulations against countries that do not subordinate themselves to the policies of Western powers, particularly the United States," he said.

Showing his support to the Chinese stand, the Cuban diplomat said that obviously there is a politicization and manipulation of the issue of human rights, to hide the true interest of some Western powers.

China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region suffered deeply from extremism, violent terrorism and separatism, which jeopardized the safety and property of the people there.

Xinjiang has taken a series of measures to combat these activities and prevent their re-occurrence and achieved good results. Not a single case of terrorist attack has occurred in Xinjiang over the past more than three years.

There cannot be "good" terrorism and "bad" terrorism and "we oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We are also opposed to double standards in the fight against terrorism," said the Cuban diplomat.

He reaffirmed Cuba's willingness to continue working with China and other nations to promote and protect human rights without manipulation, discrimination or double standards.

"I also reiterate the feelings of brotherhood and friendship that unite our governments, parties and peoples" between the two countries, he said.