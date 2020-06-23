Xi orders continued efforts to fight drugs

President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to continue the tough anti-drug stance and the people's battle against drugs in a bid to make new progress in drug control.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the important instruction to a conference held Tuesday to commend organizations and individuals standing out in the nation's anti-drug work.

Xi stressed that the intertwining drug problems at home and abroad, as well as related crimes both online and offline, are posing serious threats to people's lives and health and to social stability.

Unremitting, decisive and thorough anti-drug efforts should be carried on, Xi said.

Noting the tough stance against drugs, he ordered Party committees and governments at various levels to improve the governance system on drug control and deepen international anti-drug cooperation to make greater contributions to maintaining social harmony and stability and protecting the people and their livelihoods.

State Councilor Zhao Kezhi, who also heads the China National Narcotics Control Commission, conveyed Xi's instruction at the conference and demanded faithful implementation.

The event recognized the prominent contributions of 100 organizations and 100 individuals to narcotics control in China since 2015.

The commendation event was held in Beijing via video and teleconference ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed annually on June 26.