LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

DPRK to send millions of leaflets to South Korea for retaliation: media

1
2020-06-22 12:12:06Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will soon distribute 12 million leaflets to South Korea "to make them pay dearly for their crime," the official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

"As of June 22, various equipment and means of distributing leaflets, including over 3,000 balloons of various types capable of scattering leaflets deep inside South Korea, have been prepared," and 12 million leaflets of all kinds have been printed out, the report said.

"The preparations for the largest-ever distribution of leaflets against the enemy are almost complete," the report said, adding that "the time for retaliatory punishment is drawing near."

Recently, Pyongyang has cut off all communication lines with Seoul and blown up the liaison office building near the border with South Korea in protest against the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets by defectors and other activists in the South.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.