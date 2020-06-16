LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

DPRK appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in border industrial complex: media

1
2020-06-16 15:13:13Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

An explosion was heard from the region of the inter-Korean factory park in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s border town of Kaesong, multiple South Korean media reported on Tuesday citing an unnamed military source.

The military source was quoted as saying that the DPRK appeared to have blown up the inter-Korean liaison office in the Kaesong Industrial Complex region.

The source told local media that the explosion was heard and smoke was seen rising up from Kaesong on Tuesday afternoon.

An official at the South Korean defense ministry told Xinhua over phone that the ministry had nothing to confirm over the issue. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.