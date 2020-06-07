Science, technology underpin China's COVID-19 fight: white paper

China has exploited the pioneering role of science and technology and fully applied the results of scientific and technical innovation in its fight against COVID-19, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

The close coordination between scientific research, clinical application, and frontline virus control, and between enterprises, universities and research institutes has given powerful support for the war against the virus, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

China initiated 83 emergency research and development programs in such areas as clinical treatment, new medicines and vaccines, testing techniques and products and epidemiology and pooled top research resources around the nation in the programs, said the white paper.

Scientific research and development has been integrated with clinical treatment and epidemic control, it added, highlighting the use of new technologies including big data and artificial intelligence.