Chinese mainland reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,771, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

All the three cases were reported in Guangdong Province, the commission said, adding that one new suspected case from abroad was reported in Shanghai.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,708 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 63 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.