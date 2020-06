Japan's largest advertising agency Dentsu Group Corp. on Friday evacuated personnel from its Tokyo headquarters after receiving a bomb threat, a source close to the matter said.

"Warning of explosion at Dentsu's Shiodome headquarters building with deadline past 7:00 a.m. on June 7, Sunday," an email sent via the firm's website to Dentsu employees read.

Dentsu, the headquarters of which are located in the upscale area of Shiodome, in Tokyo's Minato ward, has yet to provide a comment on the issue.