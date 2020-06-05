Quake damages over 100 houses in Indonesia, with no casualty reported

Over 100 houses were damaged after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck off Indonesia's North Maluku province on Thursday, but no casualty was reported, a disaster agency official said on Friday.

As many as 128 houses were damaged by the quake in Morotai district, spokesman for the disaster management agency Raditya Jati told Xinhua in a text message.

Scores of residents escaped to hills after the quake as they were traumatized by the disaster, the spokesman said, adding that an assessment of impacts of the quake has been carried out by the local disaster agency.

The quake jolted at 15:49 p.m. Jakarta time (0849 GMT) with the epicenter at 89 km northwest of Daruba village in Marotai district and the depth at 112 km under the seabed, according to Wahyu Kurniawan, an official in charge of the agency.

The official said the quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami.

Indonesia has been frequently hit by earthquakes as it sits on a quake-prone zone in the Pacific Ring of Fire.