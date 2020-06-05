Russia calls on foreign countries to step back from China's HK affairs

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the situation in Hong Kong is China's domestic affair and called on foreign players to avoid meddling.

Attempts to use the UN Security Council to discuss the situation around Hong Kong show that the U.S. is trying to "settle the score" with China, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"Such actions undermine China's sovereignty, they are a blatant violation of the basic norms of international law stipulated within the UN Charter. We think that they are solely dictated by the (U.S.) wish to settle the score with its foreign policy opponent," she said.

Zakharova's remarks came amid the one year anniversary of China and Russia upgrading bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

China's top legislature adopted a decision to make a national security law for Hong Kong last week to counter foreign interference and attempts to seek independence for the special administrative region.