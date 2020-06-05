India COVID-19 death toll rises to 6,348, total cases stand at 226,770

India's federal health ministry on Friday morning said that 273 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,851 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 6,348 and total cases to 226,770.

This is the highest spike in terms of fresh cases and deaths.

"As of 8:00 a.m. (local time) Friday, 6,348 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read information released by the ministry.

On Thursday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 216,919, and the death toll stood at 6,075.

According to ministry officials, so far 109,462 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 110,960," read the information.

The 5th phase of nationwide lockdown came into force from Monday. This phase marks several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

On March 25, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.