U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 8,000

2020-04-05
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The total number of deaths of COVID-19 in the United States topped 8,000 as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday local time (1830 GMT), according to the data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 8,098 people have died of the pandemic among 297,575 confirmed cases in the country, the CSSE said.

The state of New York suffered most deaths in the country, which stood at 3,565. Among other hard-hit states, New Jersey reported 846 fatalities and Michigan recorded 479 deaths, according to the CSSE data. Enditem

