Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 55,743 in Iran

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iran reached 55,743 on Saturday, with an increase of 2,560 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figure from Iran Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry, announced during his daily updates on Saturday that of the patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country, a total of 3,452 have died.

Jahanpur said 19,736 of all the reported cases have recovered and left hospitals, adding that 4,103 of the patients are in critical condition.

Iran is the worst-hit country by the virus in the Middle East region.