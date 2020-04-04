LINE

COVID-19 death toll reaches 313, total cases climb to 7,741 in Africa: Africa CDC

2020-04-04 19:25:23Xinhua
The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 313 as confirmed positive cases surpassed 7,741, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed on Saturday.

The Africa CDC, a specialized agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), in its latest situation update issued on Saturday said the cases were spread across 50 African countries.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that the highly COVID-19 affected countries include South Africa with 1,505 confirmed cases, Algeria with 986 confirmed cases as well as Egypt with 985 confirmed cases.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that some 753 people who were infected with the COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of the stated period.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the African continent, figures from the Africa CDC also show that more than 713 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported across the continent since the center's recent report on Friday, in which the confirmed cases have increased from 7,028 on Friday to 7,741 on Saturday.

The death toll increased from 284 to 313 as of the stated period, according to the Africa CDC.

The African Union, through Africa CDC, has already activated its Emergency Operations Center and its Incident Management System (IMS) for the COVID-19 outbreak on January 27. Enditem

