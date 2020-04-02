Shanghai reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported six new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from overseas on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

Three patients came to Shanghai from Britain, two from Russia and the other one from the United States, the commission said. The new reports have brought the total number of imported cases in Shanghai to 183.

The patients have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment. A total of 34 close contacts on flights have been put under medical observation.

Among the 183 cases, 16 have been discharged from hospitals, and 167 remain hospitalized. One is still in severe condition, the commission said.

Additionally, 16 suspected cases from overseas are waiting for confirmation.

The municipality reported no new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday. The city's total confirmed local cases remained at 339. As of Wednesday, 327 of the patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, six had died, and six were still in hospital receiving treatment. Enditem