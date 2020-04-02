COVID-19 cases in Italy reach 110,574, death toll at 13,155

A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle and walks her dog in Rome, Italy, April 1, 2020. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Italy registered a total of 110,574 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, with death toll rising to 13,155, according to the country's Civil Protection Department which is managing the national emergency response.

Overall, the increase in the number of people hospitalized and those died was slowing down, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli told a televised press conference late Wednesday afternoon.

The number of active infections added 2,937 cases from the previous day, now standing at 80,572, official data showed.

Of those infected, some 28,403 people were currently hospitalized, 4,035 were in intensive care, and 48,134, or about 60 percent of those positive for the coronavirus, were under home quarantine, Borelli explained.

Some 727 new fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours.

The number of people recovered rose by 1,118 cases to a total of 16,847 since the pandemic broke out in the northern regions of the country on Feb. 21.