LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

China releases novel collection to commemorate 70th anniversary of PRC founding

1
2019-09-25 10:59:06Xinhua Editor : Cheng Zizhuo ECNS App Download
Special: 70th birthday of PRChina

China has recently published a collection of 70 novels to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The selected novels, unveiled Monday in Beijing, are outstanding literary works that reflect the changes in China and the lives of Chinese people in the last 70 years, depicting the progressive spirit of the people in promoting the country's development.

The novels vary greatly in terms of style, genre and theme, consisting of historical novels, biographical novels and works of science fiction.

On the list are renowned titles such as the classic revolutionary novel Hong Yan(Red Crag), the Mao Dun Literature Prize-winning work Ordinary Worldof novelist Lu Yao, and the Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel The Three Body Problemby Liu Cixin.

The novels were selected by a board of experienced literature critics based on the novels' popularity, experts' comments and other factors.

The selection and publication of the novels were headed by the People's Literature Publishing House and Xuexi Publishing House.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.