China releases novel collection to commemorate 70th anniversary of PRC founding

China has recently published a collection of 70 novels to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The selected novels, unveiled Monday in Beijing, are outstanding literary works that reflect the changes in China and the lives of Chinese people in the last 70 years, depicting the progressive spirit of the people in promoting the country's development.

The novels vary greatly in terms of style, genre and theme, consisting of historical novels, biographical novels and works of science fiction.

On the list are renowned titles such as the classic revolutionary novel Hong Yan(Red Crag), the Mao Dun Literature Prize-winning work Ordinary Worldof novelist Lu Yao, and the Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel The Three Body Problemby Liu Cixin.

The novels were selected by a board of experienced literature critics based on the novels' popularity, experts' comments and other factors.

The selection and publication of the novels were headed by the People's Literature Publishing House and Xuexi Publishing House.